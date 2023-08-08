11,498 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

EFR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. 40,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

