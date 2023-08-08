16,211 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $8,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 290.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 153,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 114,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. 669,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,572. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.