1,700 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

