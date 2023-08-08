1,710 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

