1888 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

1888 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. GitLab accounts for about 1.0% of 1888 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after buying an additional 361,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. 951,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,028. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock worth $15,320,459. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.