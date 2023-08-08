3,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $14,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

