312,836 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 312,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,244,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.67% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,381,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $10.17 on Tuesday, reaching $230.00. 397,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.