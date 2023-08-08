3,765 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 509.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

