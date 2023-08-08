3,977 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $883.16. 1,407,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.