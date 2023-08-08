4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 7.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 105,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 457,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the period.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.