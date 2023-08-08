68,480 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after purchasing an additional 388,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.22. 1,264,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

