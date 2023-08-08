98,992 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,670. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

