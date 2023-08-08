Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.58. 7,524,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,996. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

