ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $938,913.19 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $938,913.19 and $345.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000096 USD and is down -33.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,684.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

