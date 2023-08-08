Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

ACHC stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

