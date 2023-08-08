Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 6.8%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 36,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 805,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $646.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.