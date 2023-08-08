ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.25. 303,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 722,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The stock has a market cap of $810.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

