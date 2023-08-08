Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,136 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.65. 1,536,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,639. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.