Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,212 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.19% of Activision Blizzard worth $130,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,317 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.64. 3,608,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

