ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $17.20. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 173,528 shares trading hands.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.87.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,624,382 shares of company stock worth $76,723,895 in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

