Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 7.4 %
About Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- How to Invest in Energy
- ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Decade Edition…More Pains or Gains Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.