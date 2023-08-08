Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.93) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of ADT1 stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,666. The company has a market cap of £505.71 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.48. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 113.80 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.77).

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

