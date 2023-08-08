ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 2,620,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 74.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $110,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

