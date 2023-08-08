AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 350,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after purchasing an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

