AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.