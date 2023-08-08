Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aemetis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTX

Aemetis Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Aemetis stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.50.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 124,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.