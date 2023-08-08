AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

