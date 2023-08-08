AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,127.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%.

AEye Stock Performance

LIDR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 1,828,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.75. AEye has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AEye by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AEye by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AEye by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 220,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Further Reading

