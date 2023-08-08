Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.54-0.59 EPS.
Agiliti Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE AGTI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 183,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agiliti
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.