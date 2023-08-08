Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.54-0.59 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 183,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,944.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 248,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.