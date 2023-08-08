agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $18.98. agilon health shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 115,005 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

