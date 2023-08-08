Aimia (TSE:AIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.14

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 39860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The company has a current ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market cap of C$271.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$14.10 million during the quarter. Aimia had a net margin of 86.85% and a return on equity of 77.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0189238 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

