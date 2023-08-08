Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $162.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.06.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

