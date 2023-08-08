Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

