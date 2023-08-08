Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

