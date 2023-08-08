Alarm.com (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %

ALRM stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,624.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

