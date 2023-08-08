AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 188,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 280,400 shares.The stock last traded at $30.64 and had previously closed at $31.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

