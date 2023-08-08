Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $643,226.85 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.29. 451,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.19 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.