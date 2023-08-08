Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 451,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $179.19 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

