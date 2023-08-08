Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
