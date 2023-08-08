Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $811,908.74 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $811,908.74 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003101 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008020 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

