Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,663 shares of company stock worth $24,377,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

