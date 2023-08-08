Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

