Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,663 shares of company stock valued at $24,377,091. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

