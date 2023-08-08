Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 534,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,584. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.