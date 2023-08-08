Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of CRL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.76. 9,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

