Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $547,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $13,121,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,745. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

