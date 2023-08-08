Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

