Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after acquiring an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

