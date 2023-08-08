Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 330,000 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $5,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $35,750,000.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 183,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

