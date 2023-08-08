Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.92 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 8,376,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,255. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

