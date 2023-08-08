Amaze World (AMZE) Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

